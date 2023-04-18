Marvel Move aims to get you running an Asgardian 5K with Thor by your side

Six to Start and Marvel have announced Marvel Move, an upcoming fitness adventure app that will see heroes such as Thor, Wolverine and Hulk offering encouraging words as users endeavour to run through an interactive story or two.

Now, by run, I mean actual running. One foot in front of the other and all that. And to add that extra layer of adventure and excitement, the app 'gamifies' your run by popping Marvel's heroes in your ear as they join you via the app's interactive stories. That said, you can also walk or jog (or perhaps even trot) your way through the storylines if you prefer.

You can see a little trailer for Marvel Move below:

Watch on YouTube Marvel Move coming summer 2023.

Six to Start states this upcoming app will be suitable for all abilities, and that Marvel Move's ongoing storylines will " fully transport runners into the Marvel Universe". It is slated to release sometime this summer across iPhone and Android, and you can pre-order now.

Additionally, Highrollers' Kim Richards is one of the scriptwriters for Marvel Move, with the DnD streamer calling it "one of the best things [they've] worked on".

A little idea of how the Marvel Move app will look.

If you have been reading this and thinking that Six to Start sounds familiar, but you can't quite put your finger on why, it's because this team also co-created the Zombies, Run! App.

I actually tried out Zombies, Run! a few years ago and, oh my word, was I sweaty mess by the end of it. Much fitter, though.

Meanwhile, if running with members of the X-Men isn't really your thing, Pokémon Go maker Niantic also has a Marvel-based smartphone AR game coming out later this year