If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Majora's Mask's most infamous line is actually all about crunch

"You’ve met with a terrible fate".
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
An illustration for Zelda game Majora's Mask, with hero Link standing close to the viewer holding Majora's Mask over half of their face.

Many of the lines written for NPCs in The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask relate to crunch, including its infamous "you've met with a terrible fate" line.

It's widely known that the game was developed in under two years - an extremely short amount of time that led to huge pressure and Nintendo employees working overtime.

As unearthed from Japanese magazines by YouTube channel DidYouKnowGaming, the game's writers inserted their experience of crunch into the mouths of the game's NPCs.

Watch on YouTube
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Trailer - Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online

In one of those magazines, Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto said: "A lot of people ended up working overtime due to the sheer volume of work that had to be done... Suffice it to say, this was one tough year, I assure you... As long as it was finished, anything was acceptable."

Even director Eiji Aonuma pulled at least one all-nighter and didn't even play the game in full ahead of its release.

The game's script writer Mitsuhiro Takano noted that many of the NPCs are speaking for the development team.

"We put our feelings into the mouths of Termina's residents," said Takano.

"Like when work was getting backed up, we wrote one carpenter to say 'Damn! I'll have to stay up again... I wonder if I'll finish this' and 'Damn! Guess I'm staying up again tonight... I wonder if it will be ready in time'.

"Another example I wrote when our work was interfering with home life was the mayor saying 'don't tell my wife'.

"And after we completed development, I wrote the mask salesman to say: 'You've met with a terrible fate'."

Majora's Mask is known for its darker, twisted themes, but these lines suggest an even darker core to the game as its developers struggled with crunch.

DidYouKnowGaming's video also details how the star constellations in the sky are different depending on the name chosen at the start of the game, among other little known facts.

You can watch the video below.

DidYouKnowGaming - Every Copy of Majora's Mask is Personalised

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch