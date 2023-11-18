Logitech's excellent MX Master 2S office mouse is 60% off ahead of Black Friday

You don't need to wait until Black Friday for great deals as Amazon's Black Friday Week has already begun, with big discounts across many gaming and tech items, some prices at their lowest yet.

A great saving is with this popular Logitech MX Master 2S wireless, one of the best office mice you can buy. Digital Foundry previously found this mouse with a 50 per cent discount in August but this early Black Friday deal saves 60 per cent off, bringing the price down to just £39.90.

This is a great mouse for multi-taskers as you can use it with Logitech Option software to allow you to control three computers with the single mouse and instantly switch between them with a button on the underside.

Even though this is a terrific office mouse, its 4000 DPI sensor still means it's perfectly decent as a gaming mouse, while you have the option between Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless USB. Whether for work, gaming or creating, its ergonomic design, tactile buttons, convenient thumb wheel and speed-adaptive scroll wheel means this is an excellent mouse for anything that will last you a long time.

As Black Friday fast approaches, there may be even better deals than we've seen before. Be sure to bookmark our guide to the best early Black Friday deals and you'll be able to keep track of the best gaming and tech deals as we find them.