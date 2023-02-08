If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Let’s Play Witchy Life Story in aid of Mermaids

Join us live from 3pm GMT.

Martin Robinson
Video by Martin Robinson Editor-in-Chief
Published on

It’s a wintry Wednesday and we’re feeling a little bit witchy so why not come join us for a cosy stream this afternoon in aid of Mermaids, the charity that’s helping make the lives of trans people and communities in the UK a little easier.

The warming narrative sim Witchy Life Story will be seeing us through the afternoon, and your host will be Aoife Wilson who we’re delighted to have back at Eurogamer. It’s all going live at 3pm GMT, and you can find the donation page for Mermaids right here.

