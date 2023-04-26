If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Lego Super Mario range getting Donkey Kong characters

DK! Diddy! Dixie! Funky! Cranky!

Lego Donkey Kong.
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

A range of Donkey Kong characters are set to join the Lego Super Mario family in the near future, the toy company has announced.

Continuing the push for Donkey Kong seen in Nintendo's theme parks (and, rumours suggest, perhaps also next on the big screen) are a range of Lego Super Mario sets featuring the ape and his many pals.

Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, Cranky Kong and Funky Kong all pop up in a quick teaser posted by Lego to Twitter this afternoon. It remains to be seen how many extra sets you'll need to buy to collect them all.

As with other Lego Super Mario sets, these figures seem designed to all work together with the mountain of playable Lego Super Mario toys already released. Each can be combined into larger video game level-like layouts, with numerous Mario characters, enemies and obstacles to cobble together.

(So no, sadly, these are not minifigure-sized.)

Earlier this year, a Lego leak suggested we'd also see a Legend of Zelda set before long.

Meanwhile, DK Rap composer Grant Kirkhope recently took to Twitter to express his disappointment at the Super Mario Bros. Movie failing to credit him by name.

About the Author
