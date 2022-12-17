If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Leaked Assassin's Creed Jade playtest footage is now online

Video recorded on an Apple device was shared with a Facebook group earlier today.
Playtest footage reportedly taken from Assassin's Creed Jade has leaked online.

Allegedly posted to an Assassin's Creed Facebook page and then, in turn, shared with Assassin's Creed and Gaming Leaks and Rumours on Reddit, the footage - which runs for 2.40 mins - was seemingly captured on an Apple mobile device and depicts a combat-heavy sequence, which includes cut-scenes and combat tutorials. You can watch it here.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: What did we think of The Game Awards 2022? The good, the bad, and the Keighley.

Whilst it's not the first we've seen of Jade - Ubisoft dropped a polished teaser earlier this year - it is the first time we've seen raw footage like this (thanks, TheGamer). As always, you can't necessarily expect the final product to look and/or play this way - this is likely a very, very early version of the game - and, as always, if you're interested, you should probably check it out sooner rather than later: these things have a habit of disappearing within a day or two.

Assassin's Creed Jade is the series' first open-world game for mobile devices. Set in ancient China, it allows you to parkour all over the country's Great Wall as a player-created character.

There are also two blockbuster Assassin's Creed projects now in development, too; Codename Red will be set in feudal Japan, while Codename Hexe looks to be inspired by European witchcraft. These games will form part of the upcoming Assassin's Creed Infinity project - and Ubisoft has now detailed a bit more about what Infinity will look like, which you can read about here.

Before all of that, there's still next year's Assassin's Creed Mirage to look forward to, which we have loads more detail on here, too. You're welcome.

Eurogamer.net Merch