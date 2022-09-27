Kena: Bridge of Spirits free anniversary update adds New Game Plus

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will receive an anniversary update today, including a New Game Plus mode among other features.

Originally released last year across PlayStation consoles and PC (Epic), the free update adds in a number of new features.

The game is also available via Steam from today, with a 25 percent discount to celebrate for the first seven days.

New Game Plus is a major addition, allowing players to adventure again using their acquired abilities.

Another big inclusion are equipable Charmstones that provide adjustments to stats and abilities, allowing players to customise their playstyle.

Further customisation has been added through new costumes for Kena and hats for her Rot companions.

These can be found in the new Spirit Guide Trials that provide extra challenges in three categories: Obstacle Courses, Wave Defenses, and Boss Reflects.

The press release also notes new accessibility features have been included, though Eurogamer has been unable to verify what they are.

"Kena: Bridge of Spirits was our very first game and, as you might expect, means a great deal to everyone at the studio," said developer Ember Lab's Josh Grier.

"It's one of the reasons why developing this DLC has been a labour of love. In particular, we can't wait to see fans play the New Game+ mode, which will allow players who've completed the game to restart Kena's journey with all of their previously unlocked abilities, upgrades, outfits, Rot, etc, as well as redesigned and more challenging combat encounters."

We described the game as "a gorgeous yet unoriginal adventure" in our Kena: Bridge of Spirits review. It's "a game engineered to be so inoffensive there's no reason not to play it, or to play it at all". This update should now provide an extra reason to give it a go.