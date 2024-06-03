Kena: Bridge of Spirits coming to Xbox this summer

Xbox owners will soon be able to get their hands on Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

The game is set to arrive on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 15th August, priced £34.99 on the Microsoft Store. It will come with exclusive pirate-themed hats for the Rots - the game's timid and elusive spirits - as well as a unique Kena Staff and a Golden Rot Skin (you can check out how the hats look in the video below).

Those on Xbox Series X will also be able to purchase a Premium physical edition of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which will include a digital soundtrack and a retail exclusive sticker sheet.

Both versions of the game will also come with Kena: Bridge of Spirits' Anniversary DLC update, which arrived on PlayStation and PC back in 2022. This update added New Game Plus as a major addition, as well as other additions such as equipable Charmstones that provided adjustments to stats and abilities.

"We're thrilled to bring the story of Kena to a new audience on Xbox platforms," said Josh Grier, COO of the game's developer Ember Lab. "As our debut game, Kena means a great deal to everyone at the studio and the team is excited to share Kena's journey with more players - we really hope everyone enjoys meeting Kena and her Rot friends!"

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be available to pre-order both digitally and physically for Xbox "soon", the team said.

Image credit: Ember Lab

We described the game as "a gorgeous yet unoriginal adventure" in our original Kena: Bridge of Spirits review.

"If you've played a decent number of games before," Eurogamer contributor Malindy Hetfeld wrote back in 2021, "it's likely you'll tire of the repetition of well-worn ideas here... This is a game that offers beautiful facsimiles of Zelda, Uncharted, The Pathless, and Pikmin that glide by through its 10 to 15 hour running time. But playing Kena gets very boring, very fast."