Join us for the Xbox Developer Direct

Forza! Minecraft! Redfall! And maybe more? Live from 8pm GMT.

Martin Robinson
January's dragging on, it's stil cold and miserable out so let's cheer ourselves up by getting together to see a good old-fashioned showcase. There's a new format from Microsoft tonight that might be kind of familiar given the name, and it promises fresh looks at Redfall, Elder Scrolls Online, Minecraft Legends and - you can probably tell this is the one I'm most excited for - the rebooted Forza Motorsport. There should be a little more besides, too, going from recent leaks - so join us from 8pm GMT for all the fun!

Oh and GoldenEye might be there too - but Nintendo kind of spoiled that party earlier on today.
Martin Robinson

Editor-in-Chief

Martin is Eurogamer's editor-in-chief.

