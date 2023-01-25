Join us for the Xbox Developer Direct

January's dragging on, it's stil cold and miserable out so let's cheer ourselves up by getting together to see a good old-fashioned showcase. There's a new format from Microsoft tonight that might be kind of familiar given the name, and it promises fresh looks at Redfall, Elder Scrolls Online, Minecraft Legends and - you can probably tell this is the one I'm most excited for - the rebooted Forza Motorsport. There should be a little more besides, too, going from recent leaks - so join us from 8pm GMT for all the fun!

Oh and GoldenEye might be there too - but Nintendo kind of spoiled that party earlier on today.