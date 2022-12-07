If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Jeff Minter's latest is a "reimagining" of unreleased '80s arcade game Akka Arrh

Coming "soon" to PC and consoles.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Legendary game designer Jeff Minter and his Llamasoft outfit is back with another blast of psychedelic shooter action, this time in the form of Akka Arrh - a "reimagining" of an '80s arcade cabinet game that never actually released.

This, of course, is a somewhat different scenario to Minter's Polybius, which was inspired by an '80s arcade cabinet game that never actually existed. Akka Arrh, though, is very much a thing, having been designed by Atari's Mike Hally and Dave Ralston as a prototype back in 1982.

Minter's reimagining of Akka Arrh - of which only three cabinets are still said to exist - has been created in partnership with Atari, and promises "a cascade of words, colour, shapes and sound [flowing] around your turret as you desperately fight off swarms of inbound attackers".

Watch on YouTube
Announcing Jeff Minter's Akka Arrh.

"This is pure arcade bliss where you’ll get thrown directly into the action," Atari continues. "Combos, high scores, and survival are the only goals here. Create massive chains of enemy explosions and rack up ammo for precision shots to keep a combo and your rings (or life force) protected. Lose them all, and it’s game over."

There's no release date for Minter's Akka Arrh yet, but it's coming to PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC "soon".

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch