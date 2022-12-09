If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Poll: Is £70 a fair price for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 games?

Déjà vu.
So, there we have it, Microsoft has joined rival Sony (as well as other triple-A publishers) in charging $70 (likely £70) for its games from next year.

This means Microsoft first-party games such as Forza Motorsport, Redfall and Starfield will each cost a tenner more at launch.

Some were surprised, while others felt this move was inevitable, but everyone certainly has an opinion on it.

It was a point of discussion as far back as 2020 when pre-orders for games for the soon-to-be-released PlayStation 5 reached £70.

But now Microsoft has joined the bandwagon, have players changed their stance, or has time already numbed everyone to the added cost of this hobby?

We've also seen the games-as-a-subscription model evolve further since the launch of this generation of consoles, which has made it cheaper and more accessible to play the latest and greatest games (at least on Xbox Game Pass). Does that make the price increase more palatable?

So, we're asking you: is £70 a fair price for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 games?

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think he’s really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Eurogamer.net Merch