Poll: Is £70 a fair price for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 games?

So, there we have it, Microsoft has joined rival Sony (as well as other triple-A publishers) in charging $70 (likely £70) for its games from next year.

This means Microsoft first-party games such as Forza Motorsport, Redfall and Starfield will each cost a tenner more at launch.

Some were surprised, while others felt this move was inevitable, but everyone certainly has an opinion on it.

It was a point of discussion as far back as 2020 when pre-orders for games for the soon-to-be-released PlayStation 5 reached £70.

But now Microsoft has joined the bandwagon, have players changed their stance, or has time already numbed everyone to the added cost of this hobby?

We've also seen the games-as-a-subscription model evolve further since the launch of this generation of consoles, which has made it cheaper and more accessible to play the latest and greatest games (at least on Xbox Game Pass). Does that make the price increase more palatable?

So, we're asking you: is £70 a fair price for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 games?