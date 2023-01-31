Iron Galaxy's "brawler royale" Rumbleverse shutting down in February

Iron Galaxy Studios has announced its free-to-play "brawler royale" game Rumbleverse is shutting down on 28th February, a little over six months after launch.

Iron Galaxy first announced Rumbleverse toward the end of 2021, describing the 40-person, melee-focused battle royale game as "big, hilarious playground where spectacular things are always happening". It was initially due to launch last February, but ultimately didn't arrive until 18th August, after the studio chose to delay its release in order to "perfect the experience."

Now though, just six months later, Iron Galaxy and publisher Epic Games have announced the end of Rumbleverse, confirming servers go offline on 28th February at 4pm in the UK/10am CST. All players who spent money on or in Rumbleverse are eligible for a refund, with more details on the refund process set to be shared at a later date.

Steps toward Rumbleverse's shutdown will begin today, with the the closure of its in-game store. Additionally, the current Battle Pass will be granted to everyone, XP gains will be doubled, and additional accessories and emotes have been unlocked for free.

"There is still fun we can have together before the sun sets on Grapital City," Iron Galaxy said in its closure announcement. "The remaining weeks will be a chance to celebrate the competitive spirit you’ve brought to this game."

In a separate, more reflective open letter to players, Iron Galaxy wrote, "When you work on a video game, you imagine the community that will show up to play it someday. For years, we dreamed about a lively city filled with people fighting to become a champion. We strived to create a vibrant place that celebrated the competitive spirit. Our goal was to bring joy back to online multiplayer gaming."

"The people who gave Rumbleverse a chance and took it on as a new hobby have validated every day that we put into bringing our ideas to life," the developer continued. "We have loved watching you play. We have learned from your stories and your insights. We even passed around the art you’ve created to immortalise your best moments in the streets."

Interestingly, Iron Galaxy suggests Rumbleverse may yet live on in some guise, writing, "It is our sincerest hope that this news does not mark the end of Rumbleverse. You may not yet have seen the Rumble in its final form. If we can welcome people back onto the deck of the battle barge again, we hope you'll be there, laced up and ready to take your rightful place in the cannon."

"Iron Galaxy will keep making games," it concluded. "It's our passion and our purpose. Our people are filled with skills and inspirations to keep the world playing. Thank you for playing. This is not the last time you’ll hear from us. This is not the last time we’ll invite you to play."