If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Killer Instinct 2013 dev's "brawler royale" Rumbleverse gets August release date

On Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Rumbleverse - the free-to-play "brawler royale" from developer Iron Galaxy Studios - has, following a bit of a delay, been given a new release date, and is launching for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via the Epic Games Store) on 18th August.

Iron Galaxy Studios, which is perhaps best known as the developer behind the 2013 version of Killer Instinct, announced Rumbleverse during last year's Game Awards, describing the 40-person, melee-focused battle royale game as "big, hilarious playground where spectacular things are always happening".

It was initially due to launch into early access on 8th February this year, but Iron Galaxy opted to delay its release indefinitely, saying "there's more we want to do to perfect the experience."

Watch on YouTube
Rumbleverse's launch trailer.

Six month on, and development is apparently now at a stage where Iron Galaxy is confident enough to slap Rumbleverse with a revised release date of Thursday, 11th August. As previously announced, it'll be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store (Epic is publishing the title).

Crossplay and cross-progression will be supported at launch, and Iron Galaxy says Rumbleverse's first season of content will arrive one week later on 18th August.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch