Killer Instinct 2013 dev's "brawler royale" Rumbleverse gets August release date

Rumbleverse - the free-to-play "brawler royale" from developer Iron Galaxy Studios - has, following a bit of a delay, been given a new release date, and is launching for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via the Epic Games Store) on 18th August.

Iron Galaxy Studios, which is perhaps best known as the developer behind the 2013 version of Killer Instinct, announced Rumbleverse during last year's Game Awards, describing the 40-person, melee-focused battle royale game as "big, hilarious playground where spectacular things are always happening".

It was initially due to launch into early access on 8th February this year, but Iron Galaxy opted to delay its release indefinitely, saying "there's more we want to do to perfect the experience."

Watch on YouTube Rumbleverse's launch trailer.

Six month on, and development is apparently now at a stage where Iron Galaxy is confident enough to slap Rumbleverse with a revised release date of Thursday, 11th August. As previously announced, it'll be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store (Epic is publishing the title).

Crossplay and cross-progression will be supported at launch, and Iron Galaxy says Rumbleverse's first season of content will arrive one week later on 18th August.