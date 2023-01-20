Indonesian narrative indie A Space for the Unbound now available

A Space for the Unbound, from Indonesian developer Mojiken Studio, is out now across PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and Switch.

Set in 1990s rural Indonesia, the game sees the townsfolk face their innermost struggles, juxtaposing themes of melancholy and anxiety with a bright pixel aesthetic.

The game is published by Toge Productions and Chorus Worldwide, also responsible for developing the well-received Coffee Talk.

Watch on YouTube A Space for the Unbound - Launch Trailer

In A Space for the Unbound, a magical book gives its protagonists the ability to dive into the consciousness of others, set to the backdrop of a cosmic disaster.

"We are proud to highlight a beautiful place such as Indonesia and bring this tale to life," said Dimas Novan, creator of A Space for the Unbound at Mojiken Studio. "The passion we feel for our communities and creating a story that resonates is seen all throughout this melancholy yet ultimately uplifting adventure."

A Space for the Unbound is available for £17.99. It includes language support for English, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Toge recently announced the release date for Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, which will be available across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox from 20th April.

Toge was previously embroiled in a dispute with publisher PQube over use of funds, though this has since been settled.

For more on the Indonesian indie gaming scene, check out this feature from Alan Wen.