If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Humble Games showcase to air next week

A Signalis of what's to come.

Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Publisher Humble Games, which released last year's Signalis and our 2021 game of the year Unpacking, has announced a showcase set for next week.

Upcoming games Humble is set to publish include the highly-anticipated musical RPG Stray Gods and the adorable-looking adventure game Mineko's Night Market.

While details of the showcase have not been revealed, its announcement perhaps contains some hints as to what we can expect.

Watch on YouTube
Stray Gods release date trailer.

"Arm yourselves and fortify your defenses, for the horrors that reside within the mists have begun their approach... The remnants of humanity - of civilisation itself - are in your hands. Join us in lifting the fog of war on May 18!" reads the tweet, which is accompanied by an image with two shadows.

Stray Gods and Mineko's Night Market both have their release dates pencilled in for later this year, so fans will be hoping to see those make an appearance. Other upcoming games from the publisher include Bushiden, a futuristic Metroidvania with a release window of this year, and Monaco 2, Protodroid Delta and Totemic, which are yet to be dated.

The showcase starts at 6pm UK time (1pm EST) on 18th May. What are you hoping to see at the Humble Games showcase?

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Bird view / Isometric, Humble Bundle and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

When not playing games, Liv tries to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch