These HP Omen gaming laptops are under £1,000 from Amazon in these Black Friday deals

Amazon's Black Friday Week has seen a lot of great gaming and tech deals even before the big day arrives tomorrow, so if you're eager to get on some savings now, then why wait?

With many discounts on gaming laptops, these are still pretty pricey portable gaming systems especially if you're after ones with the latest RTX 40 series GPUs. However, there are also more affordable ranges too, and you can snap up the HP Omen 16 gaming laptops for under £1,000.

A gaming laptop with the still powerful RTX 3060 GPU for under £900 is a bargain when it comes to be able to comfortably run your favourite AAA games at high settings including ray-tracing, while the large 16-inch HD screen also has a fast 144Hz refresh rate if you want to be able to run your games at faster frame rates.

But for just £100 more, you would be making the £999-priced Omen is even better value. It's got the same screen size, Ryzen 7 CPU and 1TB SSD storage but there's a significant bump in graphical power with the RTX 3070Ti GPU, although just a sharper and faster QHD 165Hz screen is worth it alone.

For more HP products to go along with that, you can also check out Digital Foundry's roundup of the best HP and HyperX deals for Black Friday 2023.

If you're after something else, such as console deals or discounts on SSDs, then check out our guide to Black Friday gaming deals where we'll keep you up to date with all the best and latest deals as they happen.