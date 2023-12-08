Playing with your friends in The Finals is just one of the many things you can do in the first-person shooter from Embark Studios. You can team up with one or two of your friends to delve into the chaotic maps and battle other squads to take first place, but first you need to add them to your friend list.

You can cause mayhem with your friends in The Finals by planning a strategy for catching other squads off guard to get a clean squad wipe or you can simply run around and destroy the map environment while attempting to survive. However you choose to play, having friends at your side can make it much easier to win.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to play with friends in The Finals, how to add friends and how to find your Embark ID.

On this page:

How to play with friends in The Finals

To play with friends in The Finals you need to make sure they've been added to your in-game friends list. This is especially important if you're using crossplay to team up with friends on different platforms. Remember, you can toggle crossplay on and off in your settings menu.

Once you've got friends in your network, head to The Finals home screen. Here, your character should be in the middle and either side of you should be two empty slots where your friends can go:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Embark Studios

There's a plus sign where each friend can go and above that is a command prompt with 'Invite To Party' written above it (on Xbox this is 'Y').

Then, to play with your friend in The Finals you need to select their name from your friends list and then 'Invite to Party'. Once they accept your invitation, they will be added to your party list on the left side of the Social screen.

When you go back to the main menu, they will be beside your character and you can start playing together.

It seems that you can only invite two friends to play with you at the moment. If you're yet to add any friends to The Finals, we're about to show you how.

How to add friends in The Finals

There are a few different ways you can add friends in The Finals, one way is through adding them by their Embark ID and the other is through inviting people in your match or squad at the end of a round.

By an Embark ID

To add friends in The Finals by an Embark ID, follow the instructions above to enter the 'Social Screen'. At the top of this screen you should see three tabs:

Friends

Recent

Requests

Friends is where all of your current friends will be listed, and in the bottom right corner of your screen should be an 'Add Friend' option next to a command prompt. Use the indicated command and a text box will appear in the middle of your screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Embark Studios

In the textbox, type in your friend's Embark ID including the numbers after the hashtag. Then simply hit 'Add Friend' to send them a friend request. Your friend will need to accept this before they're permanently added to your friend list.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Embark Studios

By a Match Ending

To add friends by a match ending in The Finals, you need to wait until the match statistics are listed on your screen. It doesn't matter where you've placed in the match as all of your stats will be listed together.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Embark Studios

When this screen appears, highlight the player you want to send a request to and then use the prompted command at the bottom of your screen to send them an invite.

How to find your Embark ID in The Finals

To find your Embark ID in The Finals so your friends can add you, head to your Social screen and then look at the top left corner where the 'Social' label is.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Embark Studios

Next to the 'Social' label is a name with a hashtag in the middle of it. This is your Embark ID - give this name with the hashtag and numbers on it to your friends so they can add you.

That's it for now, we hope you enjoy battling it out in The Finals!