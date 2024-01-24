How to change player name and Pal names in Palworld

Being able to change your player name and Pal names allows you to give a personal touch to your adventure in Palworld.

The question, however, is how do you change these names and is it possible to do so in the Xbox version of Palworld? (I'm sorry to say that, at the time of writing, the second question's answer is rather disappointing.)

Below we'll walk you through how to change your player name and how to change Pal names in Palworld.

How to change your player name in Palworld It's only possible to change your player name in the Steam version of Palworld and, even then, it can only be done during the character creation at the beginning of the game. You'll be prompted to enter a name when you first start a new Palworld and will be able to change it whenever you like by selecting 'Edit' as you create your character. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair Once you've left the character creator, however, you won't be able to change your player name, so make sure you like it! It should be noted that, at the time of writing, you can't edit your character at all once you've left the initial character creator. According to a note in said character creator, however, a 'character re-edit feature is planned for a future update' so hopefully being able to change your name will be included in that. Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair At the time of writing, you can neither give your character a name nor change it in the Xbox version of Palworld.

How to change Pal names in Palworld You can only change the names of your Pals in the Steam version of Palworld. Thankfully, unlike with your player name, you can change these names whenever and as many times as you like. To change a Pal's name, you need to view their details in either the Pal Box or when they're in your party. Next, look to the top-left hand corner where the name for your Pal sits and here you'll find an 'Edit' button. Select 'Edit' to open a window where you can type in the new name for your Pal. Just remember to click 'Confirm' once you're done! Image credit: Eurogamer/Pocketpair Again, it's important to remember that, at the time of writing, you can not change the names of your Pals in the Xbox version of Palworld.