Here's your chance to wear one of Randy Pitchford's shirts

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford is auctioning off his selection of "loud shirts" to support "a developer scholarship".

A tweet posted by the official Gearbox account links to a week-long auction which currently features 47 lots. At the time of writing, all have active bids on them, although it's impossible how much for, as every one is a "blind bid".

"Gearbox fans may have noticed the loud shirts worn by our head honcho over the years," Gearbox tweeted. "Now these shirts can be yours!

"Randy is auctioning off dozens of garments with all proceeds funding a developer scholarship. Blind bidding runs until Sept. 9!"

👉 https://t.co/CP1tsDoRhB pic.twitter.com/dKnZS7iROJ — GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) September 2, 2022

Interestingly, as spotted by GamesRadar+, it's possible Gearbox's own scholarship programmes may be be beneficiaries of the charity auction, as neither the About or FAQ pages reveal where the "developer scholarship" will be hosted or what charities may be benefiting from the auction.

ICYMI, Gearbox Software co-founder Randy Pitchford stepped down as president of the company earlier this year. Former chief technology officer Steve Jones replaced him, whilst Pitchford retained his position as CEO of The Gearbox Entertainment Company (the holding company of Gearbox Software) and president of Gearbox Studios, which will oversee Gearbox's development of film and television shows.

