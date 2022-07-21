Here's where you can pre-order FIFA 23Find out where to buy FIFA 23 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch.
FIFA 23 pre-orders went live in the UK and US on 20th July 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch. Here you can find out which retailers are isssuing pre-orders for the latest FIFA title, what day FIFA 23 comes out and how much the standard and ultimate editions cost.
FIFA 23 is set to fully launch on 30th September 2022. If you purchase the Ultimate Edition you'll have 3 days early access meaning you can play from 27th September, which is the same day that EA Play subscribers can access the 10-hour trial.
You can pre-order physical and digital versions of FIFA 23 via the following retailers and links below
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition pre-orders
- FIFA 23 Sam Kerr Edition pre-orders
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition pre-orders
- FIFA 23 PlayStation and Xbox Digital Edition pre-orders and discount
FIFA 23 Standard Edition pre-orders
When you buy the standard edition of FIFA 23, you'll receive the base game plus the following as a pre-order bonus:
- FUT Team of the Week 1 Player Item (Untradeable)
- Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches
- FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches
- Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential
UK PS5
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS5 - £69.99 from Amazon
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS5 - £64.99 from Game + £5 delivery
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS5 - £54.99 from Very with free click & collect
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS5 - £54.95 from The Game Collection
US PS5
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS5 - $69.99 from Amazon
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS5 - $69.99 from Best Buy
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS5 - $69.99 from GameStop
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS5 - $69.99 from Target
UK PS4
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS4 - £59.99 from Amazon
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS4 - £54.99 from Game + £5 delivery
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS4 - £54.99 from Very with free click & collect
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS4 - £47.95 from The Game Collection
US PS4
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS4 - $59.99 from Amazon
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS4 - $59.99 from Best Buy
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS4 - $59.99 from GameStop
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS4 - $59.99 from Target
UK Xbox Series X
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox Series X - £69.99 from Amazon
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox Series X - £64.99 + £5 delivery from Game
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox Series X - £64.99 + free click and collect from Very
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox Series X - £54.95 from The Game Collection
US Xbox Series X
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox Series X - $69.99 from Amazon
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox Series X - $69.99 from Best Buy
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox Series X - $69.99 from GameStop
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox Series X - $69.99 from Target
UK Xbox One
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox One - £59.99 from Amazon
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox One - £54.99 from Game + £5 delivery
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox One - £54.99 from Very with free click & collect
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox One - £47.95 from The Game Collection
US Xbox One
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox One - $59.99 from Amazon
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox One - $59.99 from Best Buy
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox One - $59.99 from GameStop
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox One - $59.99 from Target
UK PC
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PC - £59.99 from Amazon
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PC - £59.99 from EA
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PC - £59.99 from Steam
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PC - £59.99 from Epic Games
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PC - various price options from Origin
US PC
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PC - $59.99 from EA
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PC - $59.99 from Steam
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PC - $59.99 from Epic Games
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PC - various price options from Origin
UK Nintendo Switch
- FIFA 23 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch - £34.99 from Amazon
- FIFA 23 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch - £34.99 + £5 delivery from Game
- FIFA 23 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch - £34.99 + free click & collect from Very
- FIFA 23 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch - £30.95 from The Game Collection
US Nintendo Switch
- FIFA 23 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch - $39.99 from Amazon
- FIFA 23 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch - $39.99 from GameStop
- FIFA 23 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch - $39.99 from Target
FIFA 23 Sam Kerr Edition pre-orders
When you buy the Sam Kerr edition of FIFA 23, you get the base game and same pre-order bonus as the standard edition. The only difference is the box art, which features Chelsea forward: Sam Kerr. This version is only available in the UK, and only on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
UK PS5
- FIFA 23 Sam Kerr Edition on PS5 - £69.99 from Amazon
UK Xbox
- FIFA 23 Sam Kerr Edition on Xbox Series X - £69.99 from Amazon
FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition pre-orders
The Ulimate Edition of FIFA 23 will include the base game and the following as a pre-order bonus:
- Pre-purchase by August 21st to receive a limited-time FIFA World Cup™ FUT Hero Player Item (Untradeable) on Nov 11
- 4,600 FIFA Points
- 3 days of early access
- FUT Ones to Watch Player Item (Untradeable)
- FUT Team of the Week 1 Player Item (Untradeable)
- Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches
- FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches
- Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential
UK
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on PS5/ PS4 - £89.99 from PlayStation Store
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on Xbox One/ Series X/S (download code) - £89.99 from Amazon
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on Xbox One/ Xbox Series X/S - £89.99 from Microsoft Store
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on PC (download code) - £79.99 from Amazon
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on PC - £79.99 from EA
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on PC - £79.99 from Steam
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on PC - £79.99 from Epic Games
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on PC - various price options from Origin
US
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on PS5/ PS4 - $99.99 from PlayStation Store
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on Xbox One/ Xbox Series X/S - $99.99 from Microsoft Store
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on PC - $89.99 from EA
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on PC - $89.99 from Steam
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on PC - $89.99 from Epic Games
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on PC - various price options from Origin
FIFA 23 PlayStation and Xbox Digital Edition pre-orders and discount
You can score a 10 per cent discount when you purchase FIFA 23 through your copy of FIFA 22. Simply boot up your copy of FIFA 22 on your console or PC and click "Pre-order FIFA 23" from the game's main menu to receive the discount at checkout. If you're an EA Play subscriber, you can save an additional 10 per cent discount, making it 20 per cent off overall.
If you don't have any of the above, you can buy digital versions from the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store.
UK PlayStation
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS4 - £59.99 from PlayStation Store
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS5 - £69.99 from PlayStation Store
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on PS5/ PS4 - £89.99 from PlayStation Store
US PlayStation
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS4 - $59.99 from PlayStation Store
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PS5 - $69.99 from PlayStation Store
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on PS5/ PS4 - $99.99 from PlayStation Store
UK Xbox
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox Series X/S - £69.99 from Microsoft Store
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox One - £59.99 from Microsoft Store
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on Xbox One/ Xbox Series X/S - £89.99 from Microsoft Store
US Xbox
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox One - $59.99 from Best Buy
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox Series X/S - $69.99 from Best Buy
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox Series X/S - $69.99 from Microsoft Store
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition on Xbox One - $59.99 from Microsoft Store
- FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition on Xbox One/ Xbox Series X/S - $99.99 from Microsoft Store
We'll add more US and UK retailers as they go live, including the cheapest places to pre-order it. For more of the latest FIFA 23 pre-order news and other gaming deals, be sure to follow us at Jelly Deals on Twitter.