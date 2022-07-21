FIFA 23 pre-orders went live in the UK and US on 20th July 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch. Here you can find out which retailers are isssuing pre-orders for the latest FIFA title, what day FIFA 23 comes out and how much the standard and ultimate editions cost.

FIFA 23 is set to fully launch on 30th September 2022. If you purchase the Ultimate Edition you'll have 3 days early access meaning you can play from 27th September, which is the same day that EA Play subscribers can access the 10-hour trial.

You can pre-order physical and digital versions of FIFA 23 via the following retailers and links below

FIFA 23 Standard Edition pre-orders

When you buy the standard edition of FIFA 23, you'll receive the base game plus the following as a pre-order bonus:

FUT Team of the Week 1 Player Item (Untradeable)

Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential

UK PS5

US PS5

UK PS4

US PS4

UK Xbox Series X

US Xbox Series X

UK Xbox One

US Xbox One

UK PC

US PC

UK Nintendo Switch

US Nintendo Switch

FIFA 23 Sam Kerr Edition pre-orders

When you buy the Sam Kerr edition of FIFA 23, you get the base game and same pre-order bonus as the standard edition. The only difference is the box art, which features Chelsea forward: Sam Kerr. This version is only available in the UK, and only on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

UK PS5

FIFA 23 Sam Kerr Edition on PS5 - £69.99 from Amazon

UK Xbox

FIFA 23 Sam Kerr Edition on Xbox Series X - £69.99 from Amazon

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition pre-orders

The Ulimate Edition of FIFA 23 will include the base game and the following as a pre-order bonus:

Pre-purchase by August 21st to receive a limited-time FIFA World Cup™ FUT Hero Player Item (Untradeable) on Nov 11

4,600 FIFA Points

3 days of early access

FUT Ones to Watch Player Item (Untradeable)

FUT Team of the Week 1 Player Item (Untradeable)

Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential

UK

US

FIFA 23 PlayStation and Xbox Digital Edition pre-orders and discount

You can score a 10 per cent discount when you purchase FIFA 23 through your copy of FIFA 22. Simply boot up your copy of FIFA 22 on your console or PC and click "Pre-order FIFA 23" from the game's main menu to receive the discount at checkout. If you're an EA Play subscriber, you can save an additional 10 per cent discount, making it 20 per cent off overall.

If you don't have any of the above, you can buy digital versions from the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store.

UK PlayStation

US PlayStation

UK Xbox

US Xbox

We'll add more US and UK retailers as they go live, including the cheapest places to pre-order it. For more of the latest FIFA 23 pre-order news and other gaming deals, be sure to follow us at Jelly Deals on Twitter.