Xbox games deals were not the greatest during this year's Prime Day, but that doesn't mean you can't find some steals elsewhere! Microsoft has just launched their Xbox Ultimate Game Sale, which is running from today, 15th July, until 31st July 2022. There's over 500 games included in the sale, with up to a massive 80 per cent off selected games, including some major AAA titles.

You can currently get new interactive horror, The Quarry, for under £45, plus 50 per cent off the award-winning RPG Octopath Traveller and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Life is Strange: True Colors - Deluxe Edition is now only £27.49, while OlliOlli World is just £16.24.

You can also find some nice savings on bundles, DLC and consumables. Right now you can get an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising bundle for only £36.29 and the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion is down to £21.

As expected, some of the most heavily discounted games are also available on Game Pass. Whether you're already a Game Pass member or would like to get your first month of Game Pass Ultimate for £1, it's worth checking what's already on there as you could save more money by signing up to that instead and have access to more than 100 games.

Take a look at the list below for more top finds in Xbox's sale.

There's tons more bargains to shop, including some iconic Xbox 360 titles for super cheap. You can check out the full sale here. If you follow Jelly Deals on Twitter, you can bag many other savings on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch titles, too.