Here's more on how Cait Sith will battle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Ahead of its release in just over a month, Square Enix has shared a new preview and trailer of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth now it's available to pre-order.

The new blog post shares information on some of the locations and characters in the game, including an explanation of how Cait Sith will fight in battle.

Fans of the original game will be aware that Cait Sith usually fights atop his moogle companion, but in Rebirth he can fight solo too.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Destined for Rebirth

His basic attacks see him fighting alone "with the agility of an acrobat", but he can then mount his moogle to change up his abilities and enhance his attacks.

Cait Sith's abilities all rely on luck in some way - a bit like his limit break in the original. And once the Moogle Meter is filled, he can buff companions. I also love how fluffy he looks.

Cait Sith in battle | Image credit: Square Enix

The blog post also reveals a new character: Captain Titov. He captains the Shinra-8 ship that travels between Junon and Costa del Sol and emcees "various festivities held aboard his vessel" - perhaps a hint at a more elaborate section here.

The brand new Captain Titov | Image credit: Square Enix

Also detailed are Yuffie, who'll battle similarly to in the INTERmission DLC, as well as Turk member Elena.

The new trailer, meanwhile, hints at some fiery, iconic scenes; shows off some more synergy moves in battle against monstrous reptilian bosses; and alludes to more of Sephiroth's story.

If you're looking to pre-order the game ahead of release on 29th February, there are multiple versions available - and they're pretty pricey.

Standard Edition (physical and digital, £69.99) - across two discs and with reversible cover

Deluxe Edition (physical, £99.99) - includes Steelbook case, soundtrack CD, and artbook

Digital Deluxe Edition (digital, £84.99) - includes digital soundtrack and artbook, plus in-game items

Collector's Edition (physical, £349.99) - 19 inches of Sephiroth statue, plus all of the above

There are also two twin packs that include Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade too, available to play immediately (and essentially free).

Twin Pack (digital, £69.99) - includes Intergrade

Digital Deluxe Twin Pack (digital, £84.99) - includes Intergrade, plus digital soundtrack and art book, plus in-game items

For more on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, check out my preview from last year. The game is out on 29th February exclusive to PS5.