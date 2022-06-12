Here's a fresh peek at Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Night School Studios has released a new trailer for its highly-anticipated sequel, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals.

Debuting during Tribeca Games Showcase, the teaser introduces us to Jacob Summers and his relationship with Riley, as well as give us a chance to hear directly from the game's team, including writer Adam Esquenazi Douglas and Sean Krankel, Night School's studio director.

All the action from the Tribeca Showcase can be seen in the video below (if it doesn't take you directly to Oxenfree 2 teaser try this link instead):

"Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals brings us a different kind of coming-of-age story," states the host of the show, Rahul Kohli. "One about Riley, in her 30s, facing the choices she made as a young adult and figuring out what comes next."

Night School Studio, the developer behind acclaimed narrative adventure Oxenfree and its highly anticipated sequel, was recently acquired by Netflix.

Night School has gained a reputation for creating engaging, sharply written adventures with a strong focus on narrative across the four games it's launched since its founding in 2014.

After 2016's critically lauded Oxenfree, the developer released a well-received Mr. Robot tie-in, 1.51exfiltrati0n, followed by pub-crawl-through-hell adventure Afterparty and the Apple-exclusive space escapade, Next Stop Nowhere.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals' new villains are so powerful, they've been breaking into the original game's source code.