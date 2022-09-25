If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals' release date has been pushed back to 2023

"To make Oxenfree 2 truly special, we're moving our release window to 2023."
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

The release of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals has been pushed back to 2023.

Night School Studio says its delaying the release in order to "make Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals the best game it possibly can be".

Watch on YouTube
Let's Play Oxenfree - Late to the Party.

"We owe it to our amazing community to make Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals the best game it possibly can be," the studio tweeted over the weekend.

"Seeing your fan art, reading your excited comments, and connecting with you fuels our ambition to make this our best game yet," Night School tweeted. "To make Oxenfree II truly special and add more localisations, we're moving our release window to 2023."

Night School Studio, the developer behind acclaimed narrative adventure Oxenfree and its highly anticipated sequel, was recently acquired by Netflix, so it's probably no surprise that the Oxenfree: Netflix Edition – which is out now on mobile – is being described as "the best experience of Oxenfree to date".

Night School has gained a reputation for creating engaging, sharply written adventures with a strong focus on narrative across the four games it's launched since its founding in 2014.

After 2016's critically lauded Oxenfree, the developer released a well-received Mr. Robot tie-in, 1.51exfiltrati0n, followed by pub-crawl-through-hell adventure Afterparty and the Apple-exclusive space escapade, Next Stop Nowhere.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals' new villains are so powerful, they've been breaking into the original game's source code.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch