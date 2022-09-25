Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals' release date has been pushed back to 2023

The release of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals has been pushed back to 2023.

Night School Studio says its delaying the release in order to "make Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals the best game it possibly can be".

"We owe it to our amazing community to make Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals the best game it possibly can be," the studio tweeted over the weekend.

"Seeing your fan art, reading your excited comments, and connecting with you fuels our ambition to make this our best game yet," Night School tweeted. "To make Oxenfree II truly special and add more localisations, we're moving our release window to 2023."

Night School Studio, the developer behind acclaimed narrative adventure Oxenfree and its highly anticipated sequel, was recently acquired by Netflix, so it's probably no surprise that the Oxenfree: Netflix Edition – which is out now on mobile – is being described as "the best experience of Oxenfree to date".

Night School has gained a reputation for creating engaging, sharply written adventures with a strong focus on narrative across the four games it's launched since its founding in 2014.

After 2016's critically lauded Oxenfree, the developer released a well-received Mr. Robot tie-in, 1.51exfiltrati0n, followed by pub-crawl-through-hell adventure Afterparty and the Apple-exclusive space escapade, Next Stop Nowhere.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals' new villains are so powerful, they've been breaking into the original game's source code.