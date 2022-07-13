Her Story and Telling Lies dev's investigative Hollywood horror Immortality delayed into August

Immortality: An Interactive Movie Trilogy - the upcoming Hollywood-inspired investigative horror game from Her Story and Telling Lies creator Sam Barlow - has been delayed until 30th August to "ensure the experience is as polished as possible".

Immortality, which was initially due to launch on 26th July, tells the story of Marissa Marcel, a (fictional) actress who filmed three movies over the course of her career - Ambrosio in 1968, Minsky in 1970, and Two of Everything in 1999 - none of which were ever released.

As with Barlow's previous titles, it's a story presented in non-linear fashion that players must slowly piece together themselves by scouring through reams of FMV video. But while Her Story featured faux police interview footage and Telling Lies chose "hacked" webcam video as its medium of choice, Immortality asks players to dig through an archive of film and behind-the-scenes footage - using a machine resembling an old-fashioned Moviola editing device - to find out what happened to Marissa Marcel.

Watch on YouTube Immortality: An Interactive Movie Trilogy - Reveal Trailer.

Unfortunately, players will now need to wait a little longer before Marcel's fate can be revealed, with Barlow having announced a delay for Immortality in a statement shared on Twitter.

"It has taken decades for Marissa Marcel's work to find the light of day," he wrote, "so we're happy to spend a month more to ensure the experience is as polished as possible."

"We hope everyone anticipating the game will understand this necessary evil and continue to prepare to dig into the most complex mystery we have tried to answer yet."

Immortality: An Interactive Movie Trilogy - which includes writing credits for Allan Scott (Queen's Gambit and Don't Look Now), Amelia Gray (Mr. Robot and Maniac), and Barry Gifford (Wild at Heart and Lost Highway) - will be available on PC and Xbox Series X/S come its newly revised 30th August release.