Her Story and Telling Lies dev's Immortality gets July date

Her Story and Telling Lies dev's Immortality gets July dateLaunching on PC and Xbox Game Pass.
Immortality, the next game from Her Story creator Sam Barlow, will launch for PC and Xbox Series X/S on 26th July.
That date was revealed this evening during a fresh trailer for Immortality, shown during this year's PC Gaming Show. As previously announced, the title will launch on Xbox directly into Game Pass.
Immortality is an investigative horror game where you sift through footage from three (fictional) classic films which starred the (also fictional) actress Marissa Marcel, in order to discover her fate.
As with Barlow games past, your journey through the evidence is up to your powers of deduction. This time, though, you're trying to search via visual items of interest which might link to other, similar footage. Say, for example, a character's face, or a piece of jewellery.
Finally, as we already knew, there are some notable names helping bring Immortality's mysteries to life, including writers Allan Scott (Queen's Gambit and Don't Look Now), Amelia Gray (Mr. Robot and Maniac), and Barry Gifford (Wild at Heart and Lost Highway).
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.