Helldivers 2 will "never" include PvP mode

Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Helldivers 2 will "never" include a PvP mode in order to reduce toxic play.

The game's creative director and Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt responded to a fan requesting the addition of a PvP mode to keep "hardcore gamers engaged".

"We'll 'never' add a PvP-mode. This is to reduce toxic elements from the community," said Pilestedt. "We want an environment that's supportive, fun and where we all are fighting on the same side!"

The response was part of a thread on X, formerly Twitter, comparing the huge success of the recently-released game to Call of Duty.

"We will do our best to build Helldivers 2 into a long lasting and successful game and a beloved IP," said Pilestedt. "But it hasn't happened overnight. This is just the beginning."

A tiny patch for the game has just been added for both PC and PlayStation that fixes Defend Events.

Since its release on 8th February, Helldivers 2 has proven a massive success - it's PlayStation Studios' biggest Steam launch to date.

Pilestedt has even stated the studio is seeking more staff to accelerate development.

"With its high-chaos, high-comedy firefights, Helldivers 2 is a riot to play with friends - although its launch has been hampered by persistent matchmaking and progression problems," reads our Helldivers 2 review.

