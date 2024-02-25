Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Helldivers 2 player cap boosted again, this time to 800,000

"How crazy is this message from a studio of ~100 devs?"

Helldivers characters in costumes, one firing a weapon, stand in front of a blue globe logo.
Image credit: PlayStation
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on
Once again, Helldivers 2 has raised its concurrent player cap, this time to 800,000 players.

Arrowhead Game Studios' CEO and Helldivers 2's creative director Johan Pilestedt confirmed the cap had been increased over the weekend whilst thanking the "studio of ~100 devs" for their "amazing achievement".

"I'm really happy and proud of the [Arrowhead Game Studio] team for an amazing achievement, the servers handled all Helldivers 2 players this weekend without problem," Pilestedt wrote on X/Twitter, adding that now that the servers were more stable, the team would have "time to focus on improvements to the title and resume [its] original plan".

However, Pilestedt did warn players that "there might be light queues to get in at peak" times.

Last week Pilestedt admitted dreading the weekend from a technical perspective and had "fingers crossed". Then, the developer apologised for the ongoing server issues as they reached capacity and stated it would be working to increase the maximum.

Helldivers 2 is PlayStation's biggest Steam launch ever and currently has an all-time concurrent peak of over 458,000 players.

