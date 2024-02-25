Helldivers 2 player cap boosted again, this time to 800,000

Once again, Helldivers 2 has raised its concurrent player cap, this time to 800,000 players.

Arrowhead Game Studios' CEO and Helldivers 2's creative director Johan Pilestedt confirmed the cap had been increased over the weekend whilst thanking the "studio of ~100 devs" for their "amazing achievement".

Helldivers 2 - Report for Duty Trailer | PS5 & PC Games

"I'm really happy and proud of the [Arrowhead Game Studio] team for an amazing achievement, the servers handled all Helldivers 2 players this weekend without problem," Pilestedt wrote on X/Twitter, adding that now that the servers were more stable, the team would have "time to focus on improvements to the title and resume [its] original plan".

However, Pilestedt did warn players that "there might be light queues to get in at peak" times.

We expect the @helldivers2 servers to hit the 800,000 CCU max capacity in 3-4 hours. There might be light queues to get in at peak.



Also, how crazy is this message from a studio of ~100 devs? 🤟 — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) February 24, 2024

Now we have time to focus on improvements to the title and resume our original plan. Many exciting things upcoming! — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) February 25, 2024

Last week Pilestedt admitted dreading the weekend from a technical perspective and had "fingers crossed". Then, the developer apologised for the ongoing server issues as they reached capacity and stated it would be working to increase the maximum.

Helldivers 2 is PlayStation's biggest Steam launch ever and currently has an all-time concurrent peak of over 458,000 players.