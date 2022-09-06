Gundam Evolution free-to-play hero shooter launches in September on Steam

Gundam Evolution, a free-to-play hero shooter set in the world of the popular anime, is set for release on Steam this month.

The game will arrive on 22nd September in Europe, with a console release across PlayStation and Xbox consoles set for 1st December.

It will feature 6v6 PvP matches across three objective-based game modes: Point Capture, Domination and Destruction. Check out the action below.

Watch on YouTube GUNDAM EVOLUTION - Season 1 Sortie Trailer

Note that the release of the game is simultaneous globally, so the date and times differ per region.

The PC release will be 11am JST on 22nd September in Japan and Asia, 10pm EDT on 21st September in North American, and 3am UK time on 22nd September for Europe.

Likewise, the console release will be 11am JST on 1st December in Japan, 9pm EST on 30th November in North America, and 2am UK time on 1st December in Europe.

The PC release marks the start of Season One, with each season lasting about two months and adding a number of new units.

Mobile suits can be unlocked through capital points (CP) earned through gameplay, or EVO coins (presumably real world money).

There will be further customisation of unit and weapon skins, emotes, stamps, ornaments and more, with over 500 items available at launch. These are earned through the season battle pass.

You can check out all the details in the below Mission Briefing video.