If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Gorgeous watercolour adventure Dordogne finally arrives in June

On PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

Dordogne, developer Un Je Ne Sais Quoi's gorgeously presented narrative adventure about long-forgotten childhood summers, finally has a release date and is coming to PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PS5 on 13th June.

First revealed back in 2020, Dordogne casts players as 32-year-old Mimi who, at the start of the game, returns to the home of her recently deceased grandmother in the titular French province, where she begins to reflect on the summers of her youth.

From there, the adventure splits across two timelines; in one, present-day Mimi explores her grandmother's home, rifling through souvenirs and solving puzzles, while ten-year-old Mimi faces her own challenges, from forest walks and climbing to kayaking and cave explorations.

Watch on YouTube
Dordogne release date trailer.

As players explore the game's gorgeous rendition of Dordogne - all captured in delicate, handdrawn watercolour - they'll gather photos, sounds, objects, and words to combine into their very own journal that's unique to each play-through.

It's been a long old wait for Dordogne - it was initially expected to arrive in 2021 before gradually sliding back into this year - but Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC players will finally get chance to explore its gorgeous world in a little over a month, on 13th June.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Dordogne, Focus Entertainment and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch