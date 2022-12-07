If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Gifts that gamers will love this Christmas

We're bringing you our favourite gift ideas for gamers LIVE in the lead up to Christmas. Live
Buying a gift for a gamer this Christmas? If so, you've come to the right place as we're bringing you all the best gift ideas for gamers in the lead up to Christmas. From stocking fillers to those extra special main presents, we're also sharing some of the best gaming deals in our live gift finding guide.

Whether you're looking to buy a Nintendo Switch, PS5 or Xbox Series X/S console for someone special, or you'd like to gift some games and gaming accessories to a friend or relative, we are finding gaming gifts for all kinds of budgets.

Best gifts for gamers this Christmas

Save on PlayStation Store credit with these discounted PS gift cards from ShopTo

It's not neccessarily a new deal, but if you're buying a PlayStation Store gift card for someone this Christmas, you can save some money by purchasing it/them at ShopTo. There's savings of up to 14 per cent on digital PS Store gift cards, like this £90 gift card for just £77.85, which saves you £12.15.

The gift cards range from as little as £3.85 for a £5 card, up to £89.85 for a £100 gift card. Your recipient can use it towards a game or two, or even a PlayStation Plus subscription. You won't receive a physical gift card but you can forward the digital download code to your friend or relative. If you want something physical to present, you could always write the code in a card or maybe even print out a picture of the gift card itself.

Buy a PlayStation Gift Card from ShopTo

Get this Mario Kart Switch bundle with Minecraft for only £254 at Currys

Missed out on the Black Friday Mario Kart Switch bundle? No worries because Currys is now offering this cracking deal that's actually even better value for money. The bundle includes a standard Nintendo Switch console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (digital download code), Minecraft (physical copy) and three months of Nintendo Switch Online- all for just £259. You can save an additional £5 by using the code FNDDGAMING and selecting free delivery, which will knock it down to just £254!

Buy now from Currys

Hello and welcome to our LIVE Christmas gift guide! We're bringing you all the best gifts for gamers right here, from cracking console bundles and gaming accessories to video games and more. So join us as we go last minute gift-hunting and please let us know in the comments what gaming gifts you're looking out for this festive season so that we can do our best to help!

You can also find even more gift inspiration over at our gifts for gamers guide, and our coverage about Amazon's Last Minute Deals.

