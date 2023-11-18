Get this pair of Sennheiser HD 599 headphones for just £70 ahead of Black Friday

As we move closer to Black Friday 2023, more and more deals are going to be popping up across various websites and retailers, and we’re here covering as many of them as possible across gaming deals and more.

An excellent deal we’ve just spotted is this pair of Sennheiser HD 599 Special Edition Headphones over at Amazon for just £69.99, a 26 per cent discount from its original asking price. That's the same great price that Digital Foundry saw these drop to during Prime Day in July.

If you’re currently in the market for a new pair of headphones and want a pair from a reliable and highly-rated brand, then you can’t really go wrong with this pick. Whilst they aren’t wireless, they still offer flexibility depending on the system you’re using them with.

For example, they come with two different cables – one is 3-metre, 6.3mm jack that’s aimed at home entertainment systems, whilst the other is a 1.2-metre cable with a 3.5mm jack that’s intended for use with phones, PCs, and any device that includes a port for it – for example, PS4 and PS5 controllers.

On top of that, they also include covered ear cushions and a padded headband that should make long-term use much easier and more comfortable, making them a pair of headphones you can rely on each and every day.

