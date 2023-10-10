Get the Logitech G29 Driving Force wheel and pedals combo for half its original price during Prime Day 2

The first day of 2023’s second Amazon Prime Day is nearly over, but this is merely closing in on the halfway point, with more deals to uncover before the two-day event concludes tomorrow at midnight.

In the last stretch of this first day, we’ve found a deal that’s sure to appeal to racing and simulator fans alike.

Right now, Amazon has the Logitech G29 Driving Wheel and Floor Pedals for half its usual price, sitting at just £179 for both PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

There's a different version for each platform, both of which have been listed below – both are compatible with PC and Mac however, and listed at the same price in the UK.

UK

For PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC : Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals - £179 from Amazon (£199.99 for non-Prime members, was £349.99)

: Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals - £179 from Amazon (£199.99 for non-Prime members, was £349.99) For Xbox One, Series X/S, and PC: Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals - £179 from Amazon (£199.99 for non-Prime members, was £349.99)

For the US, things are a little different - the base version of the wheel and pedals are not on a Prime Day deal, but a combo with a manual gear shifter is, and costs the same as that base version. Unfortunately, this the best deal Amazon has on the Xbox version of the wheel. Whilst you're paying more, it's still a 35-percent discount though.

US

As mentioned, there are two variants of these but the only difference is purely platform compatibility – obviously that means you’d need two if you were buying for both PlayStation and Xbox, however you’ll be good to just pick one if you’re buying for one console and PC.

Both of these models have the same functionality and feature set too, so you’re not really missing out on that side. That said, they do have the button inputs relevant to which platform it’s compatible with, and the PlayStation version specifically even has the platform logo at the centre of the wheel – if that extra platform-iconography is your kind of thing.

When it comes to the functionality and feature set of this wheel, there’s a couple of nifty aspects.

The first is its 900-degree turn angle that lets you spin the wheel around two-and-a-half times – which Logitech liken to a real F1 race car – providing extra immersion.

Not just that, but the pedals that come alongside the wheel are customisable, allowing you to adjust the pedal faces for more control.

With Prime Day set to conclude later tomorrow, there’s still plenty of time to explore what other deals are out there, and we’ve got you covered, with a main gaming deals hub, as well as several other posts, each tailored to a specific set of items you might like to peruse, including the best SSD deals, monitor deals, and much more.