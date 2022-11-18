Get the fastest 2TB SSD on the market at its lowest price yet

Black Friday 2022 deals are heating up rather quickly and there’s still a week to go until the actual day. This particular deal is one that you don’t want to miss, especially if you’re in search of a new storage solution for your PS5 or PC.

Right now, Amazon is offering the fastest SSD money can buy for a new low price – the Western Digital SN850X is currently sat at £169.99, a little over £96 saving from its RRP.

Additionally Western Digital are offering the same 2TB SSD – heatsink included – on their own website for the same price but, when you sign up to emails and texts from Western Digital, you’ll get a 10-percent off voucher, allowing you to net this SSD for £17 less!

This particular model comes with 2TB of storage, giving you ample amounts of space to store games – especially vital considering the ever-increasing size of games like Call of Duty and – if you’re on PS5 – their exclusive titles such as Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok.

Speaking of PS5, this SSD is not only compatible with the system, but it’s also the exact type of storage device you need to be able to store and play PS5 titles – since PS5 games aren’t playable when running off a HDD, you need an SSD to play them – and thanks to the expandable storage slot within the console, this will add on top of the existing storage and still allow total flexibility as to what you can store and play.

Of course this device is not just for PS5, it also works on PCs too, and is a remarkable solution with read and write speeds of up to 7,300MB/s and 6,350MB/s respectively.

This is the updated version of the SN850 that’s built with newer software such as Game Mode 2.0, boosting performance than its predecessor – it does this by utilising ‘load prediction’, a technique that readies game assets for quicker in-game loading.

With all that power comes a more desirable need for cooling, and thanks to the onboard heatsink, that’s what this SSD will get you, ensuring the component stays cool when gaming for long hours or playing intensive and demanding titles.

