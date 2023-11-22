Get the excellent WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD for just £110 in this early Black Friday deal

If you're after storage upgrades for your gaming setup, Black Friday is the best time of the year to follow through.

Western Digital are currently selling their Black SN850X 2TB NVMe drive for just £109.99. That's £41 below its previous selling price. And Amazon US has reduced the same drive to just $114.99.

If you need one spacious NVMe drive, you can't go wrong with the WD Black. This is an incredibly fast Gen 4 drive, with write speeds up to 6600MB/s and read speeds that can reach 7300MB/s.

This makes it ideal for storing an OS on your PC or laptop, and the 2TB capacity makes it great for all of your apps, media and game library. The speeds make it a viable way to up your PlayStation 5 storage too but make sure you opt for the one with a heatsink if you want to use it with your PS5. With games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 reaching up to 200GB in size, this 2TB will give you plenty of room to expand your library to include favourites and newcomers.

