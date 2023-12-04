Get a new TV before Christmas with 20% off this LG C2 4K OLED
A 20% discount code creates some great deals on LG TVs.
LG's C-series of 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TVs have consistently been the best 4K TVs for HDR gaming for multiple generations now, with the C3 being the current range.
There are still lots of C2 generation TVs available though, which have gotten cheaper since the C3 came out and offer excellent value-for-money if you're looking to splash on a new TV to game in glorious 4K.
Now, thanks to a discount code at Currys the C2 is even better value. The code "LG20" at Currys is taking 20 percent off a selection of 4K TVs from LG, and you can use it on this 48-inch LG C2 and get it for just £760:
|
LG C2 Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV - £760 at Currys with code "LG20"
This is one of the best 4K TVs for gaming around, and overall a really good deal for an OLED TV. If you're after something a bit different, there are few other good LG TVs that you can use the code "LG20" on to save 20 percent and pick up for less:
- LG 32LQ630B6LA 32" Smart HD Ready HDR LED TV - £175.20 (was £219)
- LG 43UR78006LK 43" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV - £303.20 (was £379)
- LG 50QNED756RA 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QNED TV - £439.20 (was £549)
- LG 75UR80006LJ 75" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV - £720 (was £899)
- LG OLED65G26LA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV - £1,403.20 (was £1,799)
Remember to use the code "LG20" when you're at the checkout page to get the TVs listed above for their cheaper price.
