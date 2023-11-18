Get 60% off the Logitech G435 Lightspeed Gaming headset in this fantastic early Black Friday deal

Whilst Black Friday 2023 hasn’t officially begun yet, many deals are already rolling out en masse, covering gaming deals and many more.

One of those deals in particular is a massive 60 per-cent saving on the Logitech G435 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset over at Amazon, bringing its price down to £29.90.

Before getting into the specifics, it’s worth calling out the compatibility this headset offers, functioning with a variety of consoles and devices such as PC, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. It’s also compatible with Dolby Atmos too, meaning you’ll be able to take advantage of higher audio quality as a result too, enhancing the experience you’ll have when using these headphones.

Looking into more about its feature set, it also has a built-in microphone so you’ll not only be able to use it for audio, but also to communicate with friends when playing online too. With it connecting to devices wirelessly too, you’ll also have an easier time using the headset without worry for any wires either. It also has a pretty extensive battery life, listed at 18 hours by the listing on Amazon. As for connection, this headset will connect to your devices via Bluetooth.

