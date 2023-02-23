Games Done Quick's all-woman charity speedrunning event Frost Fatales starts this weekend

If you're itching for another speedrunning fix following Awesome Games Done Quick in January, that shows organisers are back with their annual all-woman charity speed-running event, Frost Fatales, which kicks off this weekend.

2023 marks the third year Games Done Quick has held its Frost Fatales event - one of several annual shows under the Frame Fatales banner focused on showcasing women in the speedrunning community - and proceedings get underway this Sunday, 26th February.

This year's Frost Fatales spans a full seven days and features well over 70 speedruns, with the event coming to a close on Sunday 5th March. The full speedrun schedule is available online and features a typically broad selection of titles, ranging from Silent Hill 2 and Cult of the Lamb to Hello Kitty Kruisers and Learn with Pokemon: Typing Adventure.

The entire event will air on Twitch starting Sunday, and Frost Fatales is once again raising money for the Malala Fund, described as a non-profit organisation that works to "secure free, safe, and quality education for girls around the world".

Last year's Frost Fatales raised over $132,000 USD for the Malala Fund, while Frame Fatales' summer event, Flame Fatales, raised over $137,000.