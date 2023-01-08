If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Games Done Quick founder will step down later this month

"The growth of GDQ would not have been possible without the speedrunning community."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Games Done Quick founder Mike Uyama is stepping down from his role as owner and managing director.

While the charity organisation says it "is sad to part ways with Uyama", it adds that it "remains dedicated to the community he helped grow while living up to the legacy of camaraderie and altruism he leaves behind".

10 MORE Exciting Games We CAN'T WAIT To Play In 2023 - AS SUGGESTED BY YOU!

Uyama stopped short of revealing his next steps but did say he had plans to "take a break [...] before diving headfirst into [his] next adventure".

Current GDQ director of operations, Matt Merkle, will be taking over Uyama's responsibilities after Awesome Games Done Quick Online 2023, which kicks off today and runs until 15th January. Merkle's prior responsibilities will be picked up by a "new assistant manager".

"Since I started Games Done Quick, I've seen it grow from a small volunteer effort to the thriving organisation that it is today," said Uyama. "I would not have been able to do it without the help of Matt Merkle and the growth of GDQ would not have been possible without the help of the speedrunning community, which has grown both in size and diversity over the years. I'm not sure where I'll go next, but one thing I am sure about is that I will take a break and a vacation before diving headfirst into my next adventure."

"I feel incredibly honoured to be entrusted with the future of GDQ by Uyama, and will do everything I can to build upon the foundation he has built for the organisation since its inception," added Merkle. "I would not be where I am today without Mike and the team he has built. It's incredible to see how much we've grown, transitioning from a group of friends in a basement to a company with over 50 staff members, raising millions of dollars for charity! I look forward to working with the speedrunning community and our staff going forward, and I hope to lead GDQ to new fundraising records!"

Awesome Games Done Quick's next charity speedrun event schedule is now live. Organisers have revealed timings for all 140+ speedruns scheduled, kicking off with an Any% run of Splatoon 3 later today. It will all come to a close next weekend with an Any% Warpless run of Super Mario Bros. 3.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch