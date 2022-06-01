If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins hops onto Apple Arcade this month

Don't Kermit a crime, read this instead.
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
The new Frogger game from Konami will be hopping its way onto your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV (via Apple Arcade) on 3rd June.

Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins will unite players with the titular Frogger as he learns about the lost treasure of an ancient frog tribe (why are they ancient - your guess is as good as mine, but I'd say... maybe they croaked?).

However, this is not all. Along with the promise of hidden riches, something else strange is going on, as "an alarming number of froglets are disappearing around the world". You can check out the new trailer for Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins below.

A closer look at Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins.

As you can see, to get to his goal, Frogger must manipulate the environment around him, all the while avoiding the various enemies and traps that inhabit the ruins. It's a sort of child-friendly take on Indiana Jones (but with the added bonus of an Axolotl).

In the meantime while you wait for Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins' release, why not check out Eurogamer's podcast all about Apple Arcade.

Here, we chat all about how Apple managed to pull off one of the most satisfying new platform launches in recent memory - and not simply because it had the right games at the right time.

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

