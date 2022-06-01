Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins hops onto Apple Arcade this month

The new Frogger game from Konami will be hopping its way onto your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV (via Apple Arcade) on 3rd June.

Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins will unite players with the titular Frogger as he learns about the lost treasure of an ancient frog tribe (why are they ancient - your guess is as good as mine, but I'd say... maybe they croaked?).

However, this is not all. Along with the promise of hidden riches, something else strange is going on, as "an alarming number of froglets are disappearing around the world". You can check out the new trailer for Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins below.

Watch on YouTube A closer look at Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins.

As you can see, to get to his goal, Frogger must manipulate the environment around him, all the while avoiding the various enemies and traps that inhabit the ruins. It's a sort of child-friendly take on Indiana Jones (but with the added bonus of an Axolotl).

In the meantime while you wait for Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins' release, why not check out Eurogamer's podcast all about Apple Arcade.

Here, we chat all about how Apple managed to pull off one of the most satisfying new platform launches in recent memory - and not simply because it had the right games at the right time.