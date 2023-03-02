If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Former Sonic boss Yuji Naka admits insider trading - reports

Case involving shares worth £865k now in court.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Yuji Naka.

Yuji Naka, the former boss of Sega's Sonic Team, has reportedly admitted a charge of insider trading over the ownership of shares worth around £865k.

In December last year, Naka was accused of violating financial laws after it was reported that he had purchased a large number of shares in Japanese mobile developer ATeam while employed at Square Enix.

It was alleged that Naka had done so in the knowledge ATeam was working with Square Enix on mobile game Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier - a fact which had not been made public.

Today, in a Tokyo courtroom, it's reported that Naka admitted the charge.

Watch on YouTube
Naka's most recent project, Balan Wonderworld.

"There is no doubt that I knew the facts about the game before it was made public and bought the stock," Naka said, as reported by Japanese news sites TBS and NHK (thanks, Time Extension).

Naka also faces a further charge of insider trading relating to shares bought in developer Aiming, albeit for a smaller amount (around £16.8k). Aiming was, at the time of Naka's purchase, reportedly making a Dragon Quest mobile game that was not yet known about in public.

Others also face similar charges, including long-time Square Enix developer Taisuke Sazaki, who holds credits for his work on numerous Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts projects.

While most famous for his work on Sonic, Naka worked with Square Enix for a brief spell between 2019 and 2021, creating the underwhelming platformer Balan Wonderworld.

In April this year, Naka revealed he had sued Square Enix over his exit from the company, and accused the publisher of booting him off the project before it released Balan Wonderworld in an unfinished state.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch