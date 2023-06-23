Final Fantasy 16 voice actors list, cast and who voices each character

Final Fantasy 16 offers up a brand new action-RPG adventure, set in the turbulent land of Valisthea.

There's a whole new cast of characters to become acquainted with across Final Fantasy 16's epic story, many of which are voiced by actors you'll likely have heard in other games.

Here's the voice actors list for Final Fantasy 16, so that you can check who is voicing each main character in the game.

Final Fantasy 16 voice actors list

Here's the voice actors list for Final Fantasy 16, for the main cast of characters featured in the game:

Clive Rosfield - Ben Starr

Clive is the central protagonist of Final Fantasy 16, and he's being played by Ben Starr. You may recognise Starr from projects like Trying, You and Jamestown.

Joshua Rosfield - Logan Hannan

Joshua is Clive's little brother, and possesses the Dominant of the Phoenix. He is played by Logan Hannon, who is best known for voicing Hugo in the Plague Tale series. He also voices various characters in Hogwarts Legacy.

Jill Warrick - Susanah Fielding

Susanah Fielding voices Jill Warrick in Final Fantasy 16. She is known for playing Jennie Gresham in This Time With Alan Partridge. In terms of games, she's worked on Diablo Immortal, CrossfireX, and Cyberpunk 2077.

Cidolfus Telamon - Ralph Ineson

Ralph Ineson has a voice that you've likely heard before, given that he played William in The Witch, Lorath in Diablo 4, The Green Knight in the movie of the same name. He's also worked on Star Wars and Marvel projects over the years.

Benedikta Harman - Nina Yndis

Benedikta has a talent for swordplay and subterfuge when you meet her in Final Fantasy 16. She's played by Nina Yndis, who has previously worked on games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Bravely Default 2, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Hugo Kupka - Alex Lanipekun

Hugo Kupka is played by Alex Lanipekun. Lanipekun is no stranger to voicing video game characters, and has previously worked on games like Horizon Forbidden West, As Dusk Falls, Control, and CrossfireX. You may also recognise him from the TV series Domina.

Dion Lesage - Stewart Clarke

Stewart Clarke is an actor who has starred in everything from TV shows and movies, to games and short films. He worked on 2022's Valkyrie Elysium, as well as Horizon Forbidden West. His character in Final Fantasy 16 is Crown prince of the Holy Empire of Sanbreque.

Barnabas Tharmr - David Menkin

Finally, we have Barnabas Tharmr, who is voiced by David Menkin. Menkin has previously voiced characters like Luke Skywalker in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Big Sam in As Dusk Falls, and Dag in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.