February 2023's PS Plus Essential line-up has leaked early

OlliOlli World! Destiny 2: Beyond Light! Evil Dead! Mafia Definitive Edition!

Vikki Blake avatar
Vikki Blake
Published on

Another day, another PS Plus leak, and it looks like OlliOlli World, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Evil Dead: The Game, and Mafia Definitive Edition are on the way for PS Essential subscribers.

All four are playable on PS4 consoles, whilst OlliOlli World, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and Evil Dead: The Game are optimised for PS5, too.

As is usually the case, the news comes via our old pal Billbil-kun who has been reliably leaking the PS Plus freebie line-up via a French forum for months now.

They state that the games will be available from 7th February to 6th March inclusively, and warn that Mafia DE may be substituted in some territories. As yet, however, we don't know where or with what.

There's still time to grab January 2023's line-up, by the way. It includes Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order - which is set to get a sequel, Jedi Survivor, in March, of course - whilst Bethesda's online-focused RPG Fallout 76 joins PS Plus Essential (it's already in the PlayStation Plus Extra tier).

Finally, Axiom Verge 2, the sequel to developer Thomas Happ's acclaimed retro-styled Metroid-a-like, also hit the PS Plus Essential line-up in January.

