F1 Manager 2023 launches this summer

Frontier has announced the return of F1 Manager with a new 2023 edition for the current season.

It's set to launch this summer across PC, plus PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

This year's game promises deeper systems, more dramatic racing, and a greater commitment to authenticity. You can watch a trailer for the game below.

F1 Manager 2023 announcement trailer

So what's new this time?

A Race Replay mode has been added, as well as new features to the returning Career mode.

That includes taking on the role of Sporting Director, to manage the pit crew and their training schedule, and balance fast pit stops with costly errors. New weight considerations will also mean players must balance car performance and reliability. Alongside F1, the F2 and F3 Championships will be fully simulated for players to scout next season's talent.

Other additions will ensure races are more dynamic. Shifting racing lines will allow drivers to duel for points more realistically, while a driver confidence system underpins bold overtaking manoeuvres.

As with the previous game, the 2023 season will be rendered in broadcast quality with commentary from Sky Sports pair David Croft and Karun Chandhok.

Hamilton racing in Miami

Frontier ended support for F1 Manager 2022 less than two months after release, which disappointed many fans who criticised the game for its shallow features and multiple bugs.

It seems development moved quickly to F1 Manager 2023 to implement its new features.

If you're more interested in actual racing rather than managing, F1 23 will be released on 15th June and brings back the series' story mode.