Evil Dead: The Game's battle royale mode, Splatter Royale, is free and out now

Evil Dead: The Game's new - and free - Splatter Royale mode is now live.

The 40-player battle royale mode introduces two new weapons - the long-range Grenade Launcher and the Scythe - as well as new premium character Ruby Knowby, voiced by Lucy Lawless. There's also a new free Kandarian Facelift outfit for Pablo, too.

Splatter Royale! | Evil Dead: The Game.

Alongside the free battle royale mode, players can also get hold of the Immortal Power DLC Bundle, which includes Ruby Knowby, who - as a dark one - can regenerate health, increase her possession resistance, and boost the damage of her weapons. She can also "consume souls to make her aura stronger and charger her unique ability, triggering a deadly blast that damages evil units within range and heals nearby Survivors".

Other goodies included in the premium DLC include new outfits for Kelly, Pablo, Ash vs Evil Dead, and Puppeteer Demon Class.

The asymmetric multiplayer horror, Evil Dead: The Game, sold more than 500,000 copies in its opening five days.

"I've spent a morning or two with Evil Dead, and from the off, it's looked the part," Donlan wrote of his early experiences with the game. "It was fun, and it looked like Evil Dead - so many Ashes! But it didn't always feel like Evil Dead.

"It felt like a multiplayer horror game, albeit a decent one, albeit a decent one without much in the way of basic accessibility features. The same is true for what I think is the single-player stuff. I headed out as Ash and quickly got into serious Deadite trouble. The woods looked perfect - but it felt like a lot of other horror games."