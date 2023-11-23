Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

Are there too many video game remakes and remasters?

Image credit: Naughty Dog
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss this year's various video game remakes and remasters, including the recently-announced The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, which is headed to PlayStation 5 in January.

While TLOU2 was launched on PS4, it's still just three years on from that game's arrival. How do we feel about there already being a "Remaster", and are its DVD extra-style additions worth a £10 upgrade?

We also discuss some of the other remakes to arrive (again) this year, including the excellent new versions of Dead Space and Resident Evil 4. It's good these games are finding new audiences, but are we in danger of focusing too much on the past, and on safe, known franchises? Joining me to discuss all that and more are Eurogamer's Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan.

Newscast: Are there too many video game remakes and remasters?
Prefer to listen elsewhere? Find us on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Audible and Spotify.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

PS5

