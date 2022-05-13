Eurogamer launches summer 2022 paid work experience programme for ethnic minorities

Eurogamer is delighted to announce the return of its paid work experience programme for ethnic minorities, following its successful debut last year.

The programme will once again run for two months this summer, with applications now open, exclusively to those from ethnic minorities who live in the UK.

As we wrote last year when launching the scheme initially, the games media has a diversity problem and Eurogamer is no exception. It is on us to help affect change and continue improving representation, so that the games media better reflects the gaming community as a whole.

Our programme will run similar to last year, now with one candidate who will stay with us for the full eight weeks. Last year we found two great writers for four weeks each - though we felt this simply wasn't long enough to work with and get to know both.

As before, the successful candidate will join Eurogamer's news team remotely (as we're still largely working this way ourselves). There's the oppurtunity to dip occasionally into other parts of the site, but the focus will be on learning the ropes around reporting. It's an ideal spot for someone who fancies a career as a games journalist, but is yet to get started.

The programme will run for eight weeks from mid-July, with a rate of £100 a day. You'll need availability over this period, and be a UK resident aged 18 or older from an ethnic minority background.

To apply, email a CV plus a cover letter explaining why you want to work with us to workexperience@eurogamer.net. You don't need any prior experience, but if you've got examples of your writing, we'd love to see them. And lastly, the application deadline is Friday, 17th June.