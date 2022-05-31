Euro Truck Simulator 2 "Heart of Russia" expansion cancelled

SCS, the developer behind Euro Truck Simulator 2, has made the decision to cancel its upcoming "Heart of Russia" expansion in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"On the 24th of February 2022, our Heart of Russia team was some six to eight weeks away from completing work on the highly anticipated new DLC. We all felt really good about the result; a lot of effort had been invested in making this new region look truly fantastic in the game," SCS shared in a blog post yesterday.

Watch on YouTube Euro Truck Simulator 2: Iberia DLC.

"We were absolutely sure that our community, especially those in Russia, would really appreciate that. Then, all of a sudden, the entire world was rocked by the news that Ukraine had been invaded by Russia."

SCS went on to say that its aim is to make games that are as "apolitical as possible", and that offer players a chance to enjoy some escapism from "everyday controversies".

However, as its DLC was directly related to Russia and "with so many people suffering", SCS ultimately decided to cancel its release. SCS said it did not want its game to be seen in any way as "being in support of or [tolerant] of the aggression".

SCS finished by saying it "strongly believe[s] that there is hope for the proud people of Ukraine to prevail and for the suffering to end for all. Injustice cannot and must not win. And, when the time comes for Ukraine to rebuild and heal, then we will endeavour to find a way for our Heart of Russia DLC to play whatever part it can in that healing process, for everyone."

SCS previously released a Ukraine Paint Jobs Pack for its truck simulator, with the company announcing that 100 percent of these profits would be donated to aid humanitarian efforts in the country.

At the time of writing, over 85,000 players have purchased this pack so far.