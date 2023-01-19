EA Sports PGA Tour out in March on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

After its year-long delay, EA Sports PGA Tour finally has a release date, and is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on 24th March.

EA Sports PGA Tour - which marks the publisher's first golfing sims since 2015's Rory McIlroy PGA Tour - was officially unveiled back in March 2021, with an anticipated launch window of "spring 2022". However, in March last year, EA made the decision to push its release back an entire 12 months, although no reason was given at the time.

With its launch now in sight, however, EA's PR machine is back in action, and today's release date news is accompanied by a brand-new trailer highlighting EA Sports PGA Tour's new Pure Strike shot system, which the publisher says incorporates 'fluid swing mechanics, innovative ball behaviour, and lifelike course dynamics'.

Watch on YouTube EA Sports PGA Tour - Official Gameplay Trailer.

EA Sports PGA Tour - the first fruits of a long-term deal with the PGA Tour - promises to deliver world famous golf courses and professional golfers. It's also the "only place golf fans can play all four major championships including the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, US Open Championship, and The Open Championship".

Expect a full career mode - giving golfers the chance to compete at The Players Championship and FedExCup Playoffs - as well as an "overhauled" Create-A-Player feature, and some of the "world's most renowned courses", including Pebble Beach Golf Links, Augusta National, The Old Course at St Andrews Links, The Country Club, Southern Hills, Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course, Torrey Pines, Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, East Lake Golf Club, TPC Southwind, The Los Angeles Country Club, and Wilmington.

EA Sports PGA Tour also includes the Ladies Professional Golf Association, meaning players can access The Amundi Evian Championship (plus other LPGA-themed challenges and events), and can play as several female athletes, including Lexi Thompson and Jin-Young Ko. Iona Stephen joins the EA commentary team as the first female on-course commentator.

EA Sports PGA Tour will be available in both a standard and Deluxe edition when it launches for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC (via the EA App, Steam, and Epic) on 24th March. The Deluxe Edition includes three-day early access to the game and Augusta National, The Players Championship Gear, The Grand Slam Gear Bundle, Scotty Cameron Putter in-game, 1,500 Premium PGA Tour points, a PGA Tour XP Bundle, and The Masters gear.