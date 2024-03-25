Dragon's Dogma 2 update plans include 30fps cap, new game option

Capcom has laid out its plans for future Dragon's Dogma 2 updates.

The developer will be adding new features such as the option to start a new game when save data already exists and changing up the number of Art of Metamorphosis items available to buy at Pawn Guilds to 99. These particular updates will be available across PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Meanwhile, specifically on PS5 and Xbox, players will soon be able to switch ray tracing and motion blur on or off. There will also be the option to set Dragon's Dogma 2's frame rate to either Variable or to a 30fps cap. Those playing on Steam will get improved visuals with DLSS.

While Dragon's Dogma 2 has proved popular since its release last week, its performance has been an ongoing issue. The developer acknowledged this concern ahead of release, and told Eurogamer it was "looking into ways to improve performance in the future".

The full list of planned updates is as follows:

All platforms

Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.

Changing the number of "Art of Metamorphosis" items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.

Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.

Miscellaneous text display fixes.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

Adding the option* to switch Motion Blur on/off in Options.

Adding the option* to switch Ray Tracing on/off in Options.

Adding the option to set Frame Rate to either Variable or Max 30fps in Options.

*These options will not affect the frame rate significantly. Frame rate improvements are planned for future updates.

Steam

Improving quality when DLSS Super Resolution is enabled.

Fixing an issue where models appeared low-quality under some specific settings.

Capcom has said these updates and fixes will be available "in the near future", with the developer stating it will "release them as soon as they are ready for distribution on each platform".

